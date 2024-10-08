DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks waived guard AJ Lawson on Tuesday. A number of players are competing for the team's final roster spot and Lawson was ultimately waived as the NBA preseason continues. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addressed the move following practice on Tuesday.

“AJ has been great for us, unfortunately they waived him today,” Kidd said. “We wish him the best of luck. I think when you look at the athleticism, the way that he has improved… He did everything we asked. There was a big jump in his game. Looking at the numbers, management had to make a decision.”

AJ Lawson's career with Mavericks

Lawson spent two seasons with the team. He earned a regular NBA contract during the 2023-24 season and it became clear that the Mavs believed in his potential. However, the Mavericks ultimately had to make a difficult decision on Tuesday.

Lawson was hoping to make the team. He had worked hard to improve and played with the Summer League team in July. Still, Lawson had a lot to prove in training camp and the preseason.

Jazian Gortman is among the Mavericks fighting for a roster spot and he played well during the Mavericks' 121-116 preseason loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Gortman's play surely gave the Mavericks something to consider as they make their final roster decision.

As for Lawson, the 24-year-old averaged 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds while recording 7.5 minutes per outing during his Mavericks career. Lawson still features an intriguing ceiling and he may end up receiving interest from other teams. He is athletic as Kidd mentioned, and Lawson offers scoring potential.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will continue to closely monitor the preseason as they prepare to finalize their roster for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. The Mavs' next preseason game is scheduled for Thursday as they will host the Utah Jazz.