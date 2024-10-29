DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks earned a 110-102 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Kyrie Irving led the way for Dallas with 23 points and nine assists in the win, and the Mavs are now 2-1 to begin the new season. However, there is one specific facet of the game that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd wants the team to improve in.

Now it goes without saying, but the Mavericks' primary goal is to win a championship during the 2024-25 season. Kidd also acknowledged that the Mavs have not shot the ball especially well so far. However, Kidd wants to see improvement in the rebounding department.

“We got to get better at rebounding the ball,” Kidd told reporters after the game.

The Mavericks and Jazz both had 50 total rebounds on Monday. Dallas had 46 rebounds compared to 47 Phoenix Suns rebounds on Saturday, a game that saw Phoenix win 114-102. In the Mavericks' 120-109 opening night victory, Dallas lost the rebound battle to the San Antonio Spurs 52-50.

The Mavericks are competing in the rebound department, but Kidd expects more from his team. Dallas has yet to significantly win a rebound battle against an opponent in any of their three regular season games up to this point. Of course, it is a small sample size and there is plenty of time for the Mavs to find consistency on the boards.

Mavericks rebounding leaders

Luka Doncic is making a big impact on the boards to begin the new campaign. Doncic is averaging 9.7 rebounds per outing through three games. Dereck Lively II is right behind Doncic with 8.7 rebounds per game.

PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford are both averaging right around seven rebounds per outing. Klay Thompson is helping matters as well with 4.7 rebounds per game.

It is far too early to read into the statistics, but the potential is present for Dallas to be a quality rebounding team. Sure, they have yet to truly dominate an opponent on the boards. This is a Mavericks team that is still trying to find its chemistry and rhythm, however.

It should not be long until the Mavericks begin playing up to their full potential. They will have an opportunity to accomplish that feat on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals.