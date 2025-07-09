After losing Jared Dudley to the Denver Nuggets, God Shammgod to the Orlando Magic, and Sean Sweeney to the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks are searching for new assistant coaches to join Jason Kidd's staff. Well, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, it appears that fan favorite Popeye Jones will be reuniting with Kidd and the Mavericks this upcoming season.

During their playing career, Kidd and Jones shared the floor for the Mavericks from 1994 to 1996. Now, the duo will reunite on Dallas's sidelines, hopefully leading the defensive duo of Anthony Davis and rookie phenom Cooper Flagg, along with the rest of the Mavericks, back to the NBA Playoffs.

Popeye Jones will be huge for Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks power forward Popeye Jones (54) in action against the Miami Heat at Miami Arena.
RVR Photos-Imagn Images

With over a decade of NBA coaching experience and a career as a former player, Popeye Jones is set to make a meaningful impact in Dallas, especially in helping develop top rookie Cooper Flagg.

Jones, who previously coached in Dallas from 2007 to 2010, returns to the Mavericks after assistant roles with the Nets, Pacers, 76ers, and, most recently, the Nuggets, where he won a championship in 2023. Known for his tireless work ethic, Jones thrives in the film room and prides himself on teaching fundamentals like spacing, screening, and team-oriented play.

“I like working on video with players, showing them how they can improve,” Jones said. His coaching style centers on positive reinforcement, something he believes today’s young stars need most. “You’ve got to bring a lot of positive energy and continue to encourage them.”

That steady, supportive approach makes Jones a strong mentor for a young talent like Flagg. Whether helping him learn pro-level nuances or simply building confidence, Jones excels in bridging generational gaps through respect, teaching, and belief.

“You get this great feeling when something you taught shows up in a game,” he said. With Flagg’s potential and Jones’ guidance, Dallas could be developing more than just a future star. They’re building a foundation.

