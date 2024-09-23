Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has received some criticism in the past. He's had an up-and-down coaching career overall, but the fact is that Kidd has led the Mavs to success in two of his three seasons with the team. Kidd is quickly becoming one of the most underrated head coaches in the NBA.

If the Mavs play up to their expectations during the 2024-25 season, perhaps Kidd will receive NBA Coach of the Year consideration. Although expectations are high for the team, nothing is guaranteed. The Mavs will need to make some adjustments. In all reality, there are multiple questions that Kidd will need to answer.

However, one of the more pressing questions centers around Klay Thompson, who was acquired from the Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade during the offseason. Kidd is excited to have Thompson on the team, but the veteran shooting guard requires a unique coaching strategy.

Steve Kerr utilized Klay Thompson in a perfect manner with the Golden State Warriors. Golden State's motion offense led Klay to consistenly be moving off screens en route to open shots. He ended up establishing himself as one of the best three-point shooters of all-time alongside Stephen Curry.

Thompson deserves credit as well. He isn't only a product of good coaching. With that being said, Thompson's play style benefits from certain offenses and gameplans.

So the pressing question that Jason Kidd must answer is this: Will the Mavericks head coach be able to properly utilize Thompson alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?

Jason Kidd preparing to implement new-look lineup

Thompson is expected to start alongside Doncic, Irving, PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II. Klay will likely play on the wing and the general consensus from the NBA world during the offseason has been that Doncic and Irving's elite playmaking ability will lead to open shots for the four-time champion.

But more goes into this situation.

Thompson may not be the same superstar he once was, but he's still a terrific long-range shooter. Defenses understand this and will be ready to quickly close out on him and make life difficult whenever he gets the ball. Coaching Thompson will be a change for Kidd, though.

Irving and Doncic do not need plays drawn up. They can dribble at the top of the key and make plays for either themselves or teammates. Sure, the Mavs still run plays, but the creativity of the stars makes life easier on the head coach.

It will be intriguing to see how often the Mavs run specific plays for Thompson. There will likely be more movement off the ball with the former Warriors star on the roster.

However, it will be a big change for Thompson as well. Playing with Doncic and Irving will prove to be an adjustment. This is another element that Kidd will take into consideration.

Will Kidd and the Mavs help Klay Thompson play up to his full potential?

Nico Harrison and the Mavs clearly believe in Kidd. Kidd received a contract extension this past season, and Dallas is counting on him to lead the way. 2024-25 will be a pivotal campaign for the Mavericks head coach.

Kidd should be able to help get the most out of Thompson with the Mavericks. Again, adjustments will certainly be required as Klay joins his new team. Fans must be patient, but there is reason to believe in Jason Kidd's plan.