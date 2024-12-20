DALLAS — Derrick Jones Jr. is set to make his return to Dallas on Thursday night. Jones was initially listed as questionable due to a right hamstring strain, but the Los Angeles Clippers forward was made available before tip-off. Of course, Jones spent his 2023-24 season with the Dallas Mavericks, as he played a big role in helping the Mavs reach the NBA Finals. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had nothing but positive things to say about Jones before the game on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

“He can guard one through five… He's a pro,” Kidd said of Jones. “He comes to work everyday… Unfortunately he's on the other side… He can cause problems defensively.”

Former Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. making big impact on Clippers

Jones, 27, is averaging 10 points per game on 50 percent field goal and 41.7 percent three-point shooting so far in the 2024-25 season with LA. Jones is also recording per game averages of 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing. He is a tremendous defender, but Jones is helping matters on the offensive side of the ball as well.

The Mavs were sad to see Jones sign elsewhere. Tyronn Lue and the Clippers, however, are thrilled to have him on their side.

Expand Tweet

“A lot of impact,” Lue, the head coach of the Clippers, said. “Defensively, that's where he stands out. But he's had a career year in field goal percentage, three-point percentage… He's taking a huge step forward… He's been great.”

The Mavericks added Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie during the offseason. Dallas is playing well and they are hoping to make another championship run this season.

With that being said, the Mavs would have loved for a reunion with Jones to have come to fruition. In the end, despite rumored mutual interest, Jones signed a well-deserved three-year, $30 million contract with the Clippers before the 2024-25 campaign.