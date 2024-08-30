Mark Cuban believes the Dallas Mavericks can make things “easier” for Klay Thompson during the 2024-25 season. Thompson, 34, often ran off screens in order to get open shots with the Golden State Warriors. This recipe for success worked during Thompson's prime but he is now in his mid-30's and has dealt with injury trouble in recent seasons. Cuban believes the Mavs' plan for Thompson will help the former Warriors star.

“And then obviously a the big addition was Klay,” Cuban said on The Roommates Podcast, via NBACentral. “Just somebody that you have to face-guard, who is going to, you know, make 40 percent (of his three-point shots)… At Golden State, he had to always be on the move. They had that motion offense where he was always coming off screens and running. You know, we don't do that, or not nearly as much.

“Sure, we will run some of that action for him. But just standing in the corner… Standing in the wings and just catch and shoot from Luka (Doncic) and Kai (Kyrie Irving). Hopefully his life is going to be a lot easier.”

Klay Thompson will benefit from playing with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving

Thompson feels like he may be the missing piece for Doncic, Irving and the Mavs. Making the adjustment to a new offense could prove to be a challenge, though. Thompson has played in the Warriors' motion offense throughout his entire career, so this will be a completely new experience.

With that being said, Thompson knows what he signed up for. He is looking forward to receiving open looks with his new team. As Cuban stated, the Mavs will still run some specific plays for Thompson. However, many of his shot opportunities may come as a result of Irving and Doncic's playmaking.

Kyrie and Luka are the Mavericks primary ball-handlers. They are both excellent at creating opportunities for teammates. There is a realistic chance that Thompson will have more open shot opportunities than he's had in his career while playing for the Mavs.

Cuban and the Mavericks clearly have a vision for Thompson's future in Dallas. In fact, Cuban said Thompson can shoot 40 percent with the team. In what was considered a down year for Thompson in 2023-24, he still shot 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. If the Mavs' vision for Thompson comes to fruition, he may end up shooting over 40 percent.

Mavs' offense features immense ceiling

Everyone knows that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are superstars. NBA fans also understand how good Thompson can be when he's on his game.

Dereck Lively II and PJ Washington displayed signs of stardom during the 2023-24 campaign, however. They are expected to start alongside the aforementioned stars.

Lively is already a strong finisher in the paint. He has been working on a jump-shot, though. Lively will take a step forward if he adds the three-ball to his game.

For Washington, it all comes down to consistency. He features a jump-shot and can finish at the basket. There were times in 2023-24 where he would struggle for stretches of games, however. If Washington can add more offensive consistency he could emerge as one of the better players in the NBA.

Players such as Daniel Gafford, Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall will also impact the offense in a positive manner. In the end, the addition of Klay Thompson adds an entirely new dynamic to the Mavericks' scoring attack, though.