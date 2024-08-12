The Dallas Mavericks will play the Golden State Warriors on the road November 12, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. The game will represent Klay Thompson's first contest at Chase Center as a visiting player. Charania reports that the game will be broadcast on TNT. The Mavericks-Warriors affair projects to draw no shortage of attention as the four-time champion returns to face his former team.

Thompson left the Warriors via a sign-and-trade with the Mavs this past offseason. Klay had previously spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors, having made his debut in 2011. As mentioned, he played a pivotal role in four Golden State championships.

Thompson and Stephen Curry became known as the “Splash Brothers” given their unlimited range and impressive consistency from deep. The Warriors changed the game of basketball with their constant offensive motions and reliance on the three-point shot. And it clearly worked given all of the success the team saw.

Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green led the charge for many years with the Warriors. Golden State fans likely wish all three players would have ended their careers together with the team. Thompson and the Warriors were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, though, which led to Klay's desire for a fresh start.

Mavericks-Warriors preview as Klay Thompson returns

The Emirates NBA Cup 2024, which is the in-season tournament, will begin on November 12. The Mavericks-Warriors game would have already been a notable contest as a result. With Thompson set to battle his former team, however, it will likely feature a postseason atmosphere.

One has to imagine that Thompson will receive an extremely positive reaction from the fans. His time with the Warriors did not end on the best note, but fans are surely appreciative of everything he helped the team accomplish.

The game itself should be competitive. Stephen Curry and the Warriors tend to play especially well in front of their home fans. Earning a victory at Chase Center has proven to be a daunting task for opponents over the years. The Mavericks are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, though. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving never back down from pressure, and Klay Thompson has enjoyed his share of clutch moments over the years.

Thompson and the Mavericks will look to defeat the Warriors on November 12 in what projects to be a thrilling game.