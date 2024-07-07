Klay Thompson is officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks after the team announced the deal on Saturday. He will wear No. 31 for the Mavs as he prepares to play for a team besides the Golden State Warriors for the first time in his NBA career. Thompson is ready for his next chapter, as he shared a straight-forward message on his Instagram story on Sunday.

“this gonna be so fun,” Thompson wrote.

Thompson was linked to a number of teams before landing in Dallas. He agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Warriors, a deal that ultimately saw six teams get involved. When it was all said and done, Thompson found himself joining the Mavs.

It is an exciting time for the Mavericks. They reached the NBA Finals this past season. Despite falling just short of a championship, the future is unquestionably bright for this team. Thompson was reportedly intrigued by the Mavs' bright future.

Klay Thompson's next chapter

Thompson had spent his entire NBA career with the Warriors before this move. Golden State and Thompson failed to agree on a new contract which ended up leading to the five-time All-Star's departure. Although Thompson and the Warriors did not end on the best note, the two sides accomplished no shortage of impressive feats together.

Thompson, along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, led the Warriors to four championships during his time in Golden State. He was consistently among the best shooters in the NBA for the most part as well. He is now regarded as one of the best long-range threats in NBA history.

Joining a new team after 13 years is never an easy thing to do. Thompson is clearly excited about his next chapter in Dallas, though. The Warriors shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) after his departure was made official on Saturday.

“13 years. Four championships. Countless iconic moments. Thank you for everything, @KlayThompson,” the Warriors wrote.

Again, Klay Thompson surely would have liked his Warriors career to end in better fashion. Still, he made it clear that he is appreciative for his time with the team.

“Oh Bay Area , there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about yall,” Thompson wrote recently on Instagram. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for some of the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime . My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the @warriors organization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened . Until we meet again. Sea captain out.”