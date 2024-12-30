The Dallas Mavericks are happy to have Klay Thompson on their team because he provides intensity on and off the court as well. Thompson has never been shy about letting people know how he feels, and he recently let a heckler know not to mess with him while signing autographs.

While signing autographs, there was a someone in the background yelling at Thompson.

“I’m the only one that doesn’t give a f–k, I don’t even know who the f–k you are,” the heckler yelled at Thompson.

Thompson responded to the fan and called him a few names in the process

“But you’re over there watching you bum… Go do your job… Weirdo,” Thompson said.

The guy probably went home feeling some kind of way after the short altercation, but at least he knows that Thompson knows who he is.

Mavericks' Klay Thompson climbs up the history books

Klay Thompson recently moved up the record books in their Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, moving past Hall of Famer Reggie Miller on the all-time three-point list. After accomplishing the feat, Thompson spoke about climbing up the ranks while also showing respect to Miller.

“It’s honestly a dream come true. I’m gonna celebrate it tonight because you just think of all the hours you spent shooting, all the shots you’ve gotten up in your lifetime,” Thompson said. “To pass such an icon like Reggie is super surreal for me. Especially a 90’s baby, I watched him hit so many game-winners, battle against the best to ever play, and leave it all on the floor.

“I remember his game-winning shots, his battles with Mike and Kobe, taking a small market team like the Pacers all the way to the NBA Finals. Made the East Finals routinely, and just being a standard for what a shooting guard should look like. Ever since I was a teenager, I studied the way he moved off the ball. He’s had a huge impact on my game.”

Thompson is one of the best three-point shooters currently in the league, and that's why the Mavericks went out and got him during the offseason. They're going to need him more than ever in the next month, as Luka Doncic is set to miss some time with a calf strain. Thompson and Kyrie Irving should be able to keep the Mavericks afloat, and hopefully, they don't drop in the standings.