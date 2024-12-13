DALLAS — Klay Thompson has endured a fairly inconsistent first season with the Dallas Mavericks. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd still believes that Thompson is the “perfect fit” for what Dallas needs, though.

“His fit is perfect for what we need,” Kidd told reporters after practice on Friday.

Kidd had more to say about the Mavs veteran as well.

“Yeah, (his fit with the Mavericks) has been great,” Kidd said. “Klay is a true pro, comes to work ready to play.”

Thompson, 34, is averaging 13.3 points per game on 39.5 percent field goal and 37.4 percent three-point shooting so far in the 2024-25 NBA season. He is also recording 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per outing.

Thompson has enjoyed some quality moments with the Mavs, but he has yet to play up to his expectations. Still, his veteran prowess has caught the attention of his teammates.

“Awesome,” Olivier-Maxence Prosper said of playing alongside Klay Thompson. “He's a great addition to our team. Just being around him as a player but also as a person… He's a great dude. He brings this team together. I'm just so excited for what's in store for him and for us as a group with him on the team.

“It's great to have him around. Just seeing his approach, how he practices, his training. I just watch that… There's a reason why he's Klay Thompson and he's as great as he is.”

Thompson and the Mavs are set to play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night on the road. Of course, Thompson had previously spent his entire career with the Warriors before joining the Mavericks this past offseason. Thompson played well in his first game back against Golden State, scoring 22 points. However, the Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a final score of 120-117.

Dallas will attempt to bounce back on Sunday against Klay Thompson's former team.