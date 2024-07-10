As the Dallas Mavericks make a huge move in adding former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, there was one person who was possibly more disappointed than anybody that he did not go to the Los Angeles Lakers. That person is no other than Mycal Thompson, former Laker and more importantly the father to Klay as the shooting guard spoke about him Tuesday.

During his introductory press conference with the Mavericks, he was asked about his father being displeased about him not going to the Lakers since he was on the team from 1987-1991 where he won two championships. He is currently a radio color commentator for Los Angeles as well, but while the younger Thompson would say he was definitely “disappointed, he is still “happy for me” according to a video from ClutchPoints' Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta.

“Yea, my dad was disappointed. I really haven't talked to him much about it,” Klay Thompson said Tuesday. “At the end of the day, he was happy for me.”

“He was a little selfish in his business interests because he wanted me to be home with the family,” Klay Thompson joked. “I was like, ‘Dad, I've been in California my whole life. I got to experience something new.'”

Klay Thompson said his dad “understood” his decision to join Mavericks

As he said, the four-time champion with the Warriors was born in Los Angeles where the Lakers play as he grew up around the team because of his father's playing time. While the nostalgia goggles could be blinding for some people, the father understood why Thompson chose the decision he did as “he realized that it was really a match made in heaven.”

“He understood, and he's actually really excited for me,” Thompson said. “He thinks we have a great shot to do something special here, not just this year, but for many years. So, he was all on board once the dust settled, and he realized that it was really a match made in heaven.”

Mycal Thompson wasn't in “congratulatory mood” when son chose Dallas

Besides the connection to Los Angeles, the shooting guard star was asked about his father's reaction because of his comments on a SiriusXM radio show. Mycal Thompson would say right after it was announced that his son would be heading to Dallas that he is not “in a congratulatory mood” as he wanted him to go to play for the Lakers.

“I'm not feeling too much in a congratulatory mood right now,” Mychal Thompson said on SiriusXM. “You know because, I mean obviously it's Klay's decision, it's his life, he's a grown man. 34 years of age, just like we were 34 at one time Scal, Frank and our father used to give us advice and you know we would go our, choose our own path, and that's fine.

“That's what life is supposed to be about, but I'm really disappointed,” the older Thompson said. “I was hoping, hoping, as you can assess that he would be a Laker. And it was close. It came down to the Lakers and the Mavs, with the Mavs won out. But you know me, I was hoping and praying he'd finish his career with the Lakers.”

Klay Thompson grew up a huge Lakers fan

As the Lakers broadcaster would mention, Klay Thompson is a “grown man” as it was decision to do what he wants, but he would even reveal that he gave somewhat of a recruiting pitch about joining his hometown team. He would also say that his son was a big fan of the iconic squad where he “grew up idolizing” the late, great Kobe Bryant who had an outstanding legacy with the organization.

“When he told me that the Lakers were talking to him, or going to talk to him, and the Mavs too, obviously I tried to sell playing for the Lakers,” Mychal said on SiriusXM. “Obviously that's the right thing for me to do, and the proper thing for me to do, and I felt like it was the correct thing for me to do because I really believe in this franchise. The franchise has been so good to me and my family, including Klay. He grew up a Laker fan, he grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant like most players his age, most kids his age.”

Still, his father is “happy” with decision to be with the Mavericks

Thompson would sign with the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million during this free agency period where the Lakers were reportedly in play to land the star. It was even said that Los Angeles star LeBron James would have taken a pay cut on a new deal if the team could land a player with Thompson's capabilities and traits, but that never came in to fruition. Even with the disappointment, he is “happy” with his son's decision.

“So I just thought it seemed like it would be the perfect fit for him to finally come back home because we always talked about him playing for the Lakers if he was not a Golden State Warrior, where else would he want to play?” Mycal asked. “And of course being a fan of Kobe's, he would have loved to have played for the Lakers, but he had a chance, and when the chance came he chose the Mavericks instead. And I'll live with it. I accept it, and I'm happy for him that he's happy with his decision, but yeah of course I tried to sell him on the Lakers.”

It makes some sense why Klay Thompson chose the Mavericks as the team is coming off of an NBA Finals appearance where he could be the final missing piece alongside such stars as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Lakers on the other hand were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in five games, granted by the previous champions in the Denver Nuggets.

Still, Th0mpson will look to help Dallas by improving after a 50-32 record where they finished fifth in the Western Conference, but lost in five games to the Boston Celtics in the championship series.