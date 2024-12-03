The Dallas Mavericks will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup clash. The Mavs received a number of injury updates before the game.

Luka Doncic, who returned from injury for the Mavs' 137-131 win on Sunday, is not on the injury report. Kyrie Irving, who did not play on Sunday, is also not on the injury report. However, Naji Marshall has been ruled out for Tuesday's game due to an illness. Additionally, Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II are on the injury report.

Thompson has been dealing with left foot plantar fasciitis. Lively, meanwhile, recently suffered a right knee hyperextension injury. With the Mavs looking to win an important NBA Cup game on Tuesday, they are certainly hopeful that Thompson and Lively will be available.

Here is everything we know about Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II's injuries and playing statuses vs. the Grizzlies.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II's injury statuses for Grizzlies-Mavericks game

Thompson and Lively are both currently listed as questionable, per the NBA injury report.

The Mavs have played well over the past couple of weeks despite a plethora of injuries. Dallas will enter Tuesday's contest in the middle of a four-game winning streak. The Mavs are 13-8 overall, while the Grizzlies are 14-7.

Thompson has played in 17 games so far during the 2024-25 season. He is averaging 13.2 points per game on 38.3 percent field goal and 36.8 percent three-point shooting. Thompson is recording 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per outing as well.

Lively is averaging 8.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per outing across 16 games played. He has started nine of the 16 games he has played in. Lively is also shooting 70.7 percent on his field goal attempts.

As for the question of if Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II are playing tonight, the answer is maybe.