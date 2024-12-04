DALLAS — Klay Thompson is available for Tuesday night's Memphis Grizzlies-Dallas Mavericks game. Thompson has been dealing with right foot plantar fasciitis but he is expected to play around 20 minutes against the Grizzlies upon his return. Jason Kidd provided an update on Thompson after it was announced that the Mavs star was available for the game.

“He feels better, he feels great,” Kidd told reporters.

Kidd's message is important. Thompson had missed four games with the injury, and although the Mavs played well amid his absence, Dallas is still going to benefit from the veteran's return.

Klay Thompson is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per outing so far this season. He is also shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. Thompson has not played up to his standards, but he has still made a big impact when healthy.

The Mavs will enter Tuesday's NBA Cup game with a 13-8 record. Memphis holds a 14-7 record, so the game projects to be competitive. It is an important affair as well as Dallas looks to advance in the NBA Cup.

Dereck Lively II is also available for the game after previously dealing with a knee concern. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were not listed on the injury report, so they are ready to go as well.

The Mavs are beginning to get healthy once again. Dante Exum remains out as he recovers from wrist surgery, and Naji Marshall is out on Tuesday night due to an illness. Nevertheless, the Mavs are starting to get healthy and that is obviously of the utmost importance.

It will be interesting to see how Klay Thompson plays in his return. He will be limited, as Kidd expects him to play around 20 minutes. Still, Thompson could end up playing a crucial role during Tuesday night's game.