DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks snapped their postseason slump with a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Dallas had been 0-3 in the preseason before their 109-84 win on Thursday night. Although wins and losses do not matter in the preseason, it surely still felt good to earn a victory with the regular season right around the corner. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was content to get out of the final preseason game without the team suffering any more injuries.

Injuries have told a significant part of the Mavs' preseason story this year, with Luka Doncic among the players dealing with an injury. The other primary storyline has centered around Klay Thompson playing in his first games with the Mavericks. So how does Thompson feel about playing for Kidd so far with the Mavs?

“I have really enjoyed playing for Mr. Kidd,” Thompson said. “First off, I was just a huge admirer of his game growing up, especially his mixtapes, some of the best ever. The pass he threw, you still don't see to this day. I mean, Luka (Doncic) does a good impression of it. He just seems like such a great leader. He's able to convey his message very well when he speaks so I have really enjoyed playing for Mr. Kidd like I said… I'm excited to play for him for the next few seasons obviously.”

Thompson is clearly excited to play for the Mavs head coach. He has enjoyed doing so in the preseason and is looking forward to the next few years in Dallas with Kidd as the head coach.

Jason Kidd has good reputation with Mavericks players

Players on the Mavericks seem to truly hold genuine respect for Kidd. Of course, he is a Hall of Fame player and many Mavericks are familiar with his game. Kidd's coaching prowess has also received positive takeaways from players, though.

“It's been great,” Daniel Gafford said of playing for Jason Kidd. “I feel like he's a real down to earth coach. He just understands the game because he played. The way he approaches, it's like a calm vibe he comes in with. If he has to let you know about some stuff he will, but the majority of the time… He's just a real chill coach. He tries to be at a level relationship-wise to where it's like everybody is comfortable around each other.”

Gafford also explained why having a head coach who played in the NBA is so helpful.

“You have been a part of it so you understand how the flow of the game goes,” the Mavericks center said. “To be able to… implement that in a coaching standpoint, it just shows the diversity of guys going from being players to coaches. It just helps out a lot because now you can help the younger generation that's coming in understand the game a lot more.”