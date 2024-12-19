DALLAS — Klay Thompson is a fan of Luka Doncic. Thompson, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, appreciates playing alongside an elite passer such as Doncic. The former Golden State Warriors star made his feelings on Doncic's passing ability clear while speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday.

“Learning playing with Luka that if you go to the corner, get out in transition he's going to find you,” Thompson said. “His passes are incredible, I mean, he puts it in the shooting-pocket… mostly every time. It’s awesome to be a beneficiary of his greatness.”

Of course, this is not the first time Thompson has given Doncic his flowers. Thompson is receiving the opportunity to play with Doncic on a more consistent basis now, though. The excitement of Klay adjusting to the Mavs is beginning to fade as he gets used to his new team. The 2024-25 season is beginning to heat up now, and Thompson is finding his footing with the Mavericks.

Klay Thompson making adjustment to playing with Mavericks

The 34-year-old is averaging 14 points per game on 40.8 percent field goal and 39.1 percent three-point shooting. He has shot the ball well in recent action. Klay is enjoying playing alongside a player such as Luka, who happens to be an extraordinary playmaker.

It is worth mentioning that Doncic did not practice on Wednesday as he battles a heel injury. It remains to be seen if he will be available for the Mavericks' game on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Either way, Thompson will do everything he can to help the Mavs earn a victory at home. Thursday's game represents the first of a four-game home stand. Dallas will play the Clippers on Thursday and Saturday before hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day.