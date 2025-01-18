DALLAS — Kyrie Irving returned from injury on Friday night and led the Dallas Mavericks to a big 106-98 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Irving scored 25 points and added five rebounds and five assists in a quality effort despite still dealing with a lumbar back sprain. After the game, Irving shared his honest assessment of his injury concern.

“I feel a lot better. I was fully at peace with my game tonight,” Irving said. “It's a new experience for me with this injury… Taking my time and just remaining patient. Again, I said that the other night, I'm not too worried, but I know the maintenance that it takes to make sure that I'm good, I have to continue that.”

Kyrie Irving leads Mavericks to big victory against Thunder

The Mavericks and Thunder had a competitive game on Friday. Irving played well, though, as Dallas earned a crucial victory. The Mavs have dealt with no shortage of injury trouble in the 2024-25 season, yet they are still four games above .500 with a 23-19 record. The Mavericks would obviously love to have a better record, but they are finding ways to stay afloat despite Irving and Luka Doncic both missing time.

Doncic is expected to be out until at least late January, so it will be up to Kyrie Irving to lead the Mavericks moving forward. He is ready for the challenge, of course. This is a Mavericks team that still features championship potential despite the fact that they are seventh overall in the Western Conference as of this story's writing.

Irving will look to lead the Mavericks to another victory on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off for the Mavs-Hornets game is scheduled for 12 PM EST. Dallas is hoping to build momentum as they attempt to climb the standings in the Western Conference.