DALLAS — Although the Dallas Mavericks dropped a competitive 115-114 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving still accomplished an impressive feat. Kyrie became the 81st player in NBA history to reach 18,000 career points. Irving made an emotional admission about the accomplishment following the game.

“I was about to drop a tear bro, no cap,” Irving told reporters. “Past few years, the games that I've missed, the injuries, I feel like I should have been at 18,000 a long time ago… That's all God's plan so I'm not going to question it. But I'm grateful… When I heard that, I was like, I reached 18,000? That's a lot of f**king points in the best league in the world for a 6'1″ guard like myself.”

Kyrie Irving did everything he could to help the Mavs win on Wednesday. He scored 36 points and added nine assists and four rebounds. In the end, though, the Timberwolves emerged victorious.

It should be noted that Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II were among seven Mavericks who did not play in the game due to injuries. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Lively is expected to miss two-to-three months due to an ankle injury.

Irving is going to need to continue to play at an elite level in order for Dallas to make any noise in the Western Conference standings. It has been a difficult season for the Mavs, but they are still hopeful that they can make a postseason push.

“It's going to be next man up,” Irving said of the Mavericks' plan amid the injury trouble. “We're just going to have to figure it out… Just don't lose your joy for the game, or lose your love.”

Irving understands that making a deep postseason run this season will be difficult. Nevertheless, he is still going to do everything he can to help his team.

Kyrie Irving also isn't afraid to make an honest admission, and he certainly hasn't lost his joy for the game as evidenced by his reaction to reaching 18,000 career points.