The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Finals. Both teams have been struggling a little bit this season, as the Mavericks entered the game at 23-20 and the Timberwolves came in at 22-21.

The Mavericks are still playing without their superstar Luka Doncic, who is still out due to a calf injury that he suffered on Christmas Day. However, Kyrie Irving recently returned to the lineup after missing a few games due to a back injury. On Wednesday night, Irving reached the 18,000-point mark for his career with a tough bucket in the first quarter.

Irving has had a relatively quiet first half, scoring just eight points on 3-for-5 shooting as the Mavericks trail 55-53 at the break. Instead, it has been P.J. Washington who has carried much of the load offensively, scoring 16 points on 14 field goal attempts. The Mavericks are looking to continue their dominance over the Timberwolves after their convincing win over Minnesota in last year's playoffs even as Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert seek revenge for the loss.

Irving has had a couple of his biggest games of the season since Doncic has been out, even though it seems like Wednesday night is not going to be one of those nights. He scored 46 points in a Dec. 28 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and came into this game off of a 33-point game in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. In order for the Mavericks to get the win in this one, they will need Irving to pick up his production in the second half.

This is a big game for the Mavericks against a team that they are competing with to get out of the play-in picture in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are just one game ahead of the Timberwolves at the moment, and Minnesota can even the standings with a win on the road on Wednesday night. However, if the Mavericks can get a win, they would get even closer to passing the Los Angeles Lakers for that coveted No. 6 spot in the conference standings.