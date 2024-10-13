DALLAS — Jason Kidd and Kyrie Irving sat next to one another after practice on Saturday. The two were smiling while having a conversation, seemingly sharing light-hearted stories and thoughts. Although it was only one conversation, the fact is that one Hall of Famer speaking to a future Hall of Famer who have the same goal in mind is something that is destined to catch the attention of fans. Kidd revealed that he was speaking to Irving about the “history of the game” during their conversation, and the Dallas Mavericks head coach also addressed Kyrie's leadership while talking to reporters.

“When you talk about Kai's leadership… soft-spoken but powerful,” Kidd said of Irving's leadership. “When you look at what he's done up to this point, he's a champion… Everyone respects his game. When you talk about him being able to help the younger generation, they all respect the dribbling, the scoring, his competitiveness. So they all want to pick his brain of how they can all get better. He takes the time out to spend with the young group to try to make the game easier for them. That's just who he is. He spends a lot of time with the young group.

“We were sitting there just talking about the history of the game. But that's just who he is. He's worldly, not just basketball but off the floor, too.”

Irving is a tremendous leader. Kidd was also a good leader during his career, something that has continued into his time as a coach. Yet, is one seemingly light-hearted conversation about basketball history between Kyrie Irving and Jason Kidd indicative of the Mavericks' potential?

Kyrie Irving and Jason Kidd understand what it takes to lead a winning team

There is respect between Irving and Kidd. Kidd and Irving are also respected by the rest of the team. There have been many instances throughout the NBA where star players simply do not respect a head coach. Meanwhile, there have also been times where the head coach may not respect the stars.

Fortunately, the Mavs have plenty of respect to go around. Luka Doncic, and now Klay Thompson, are in that conversation as well. But it begins with Irving, who has become a leader for the Mavs from a vocal standpoint. As Kidd mentioned, Irving offers “soft-spoken but powerful” leadership, and he has accepted the role.

Other players on the practice floor surely took notice of Kidd and Irving speaking to one another. Their calmness and relaxed demeanors likely impacted the entire team, as other Mavs look up to both the head coach and veteran guard.

It is a small thing that will not be discussed during a potential Mavericks' playoff run. The primary discussions will center around the team's performance in games and individual play. But even simple conversations can play pivotal roles in boosting team morale and chemistry.

If the Mavericks do make a championship run during the 2024-25 campaign, perhaps we can look back at that light-hearted moment between Jason Kidd and Kyrie Irving during a practice in the preseason and point to it as an important part of the Mavs' season.