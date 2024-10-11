DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 107-102 by the Utah Jazz on Thursday night in their second preseason game. Kyrie Irving made his preseason debut and played well, though. Irving finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds and one assist. He went 6-11 from the field as well, and Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was pleased with Irving's play.

“It was with purpose, he does things with purpose,” Kidd said of Irving. “He let everybody know he was ready to go… In a short amount of time he was Kai. You can tell that everything is with a purpose with one goal in mind and that's to win.”

Kyrie Irving, along with Klay Thompson, only played in the first half of the game. He will continue to receive more minutes as the preseason continues. Irving and Thompson are receiving valuable preseason action as they look to build chemistry with one another.

The Mavs would love to have Luka Doncic play at some point in the preseason as well, but he is dealing with a calf injury. Kidd said that Doncic will not play on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the Mavs head coach did not rule out Doncic playing next Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks in the team's preseason finale.

Either way, the goal is for Doncic to join his teammates for the regular season opener on October 24 against the San Antonio Spurs. Irving, meanwhile, appears to already be in mid-season form.

Kyrie Irving's first preseason game

Irving did not play in the Mavs' first preseason game. He looked ready to go on Thursday, however. Irving controlled the pace of the game well. He only had one assist but it was clear that Irving was in control of the offense while on the floor.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper was thrilled to play alongside Irving once again.

“Playing with Kai (Irving) is so easy, he makes our lives so easy,” Prosper said. “He knows where to be on offense, he finds us shots. Just playing with him, his IQ of the game is so high. He makes our lives easier… so it's great to have him back.”

Kidd said Irving played with a “purpose.” If he is already locked in during the preseason, one has to imagine that Kyrie may end up having a huge 2024-25 season. He will continue to prepare for the new campaign as the preseason continues.

The Mavericks and Clippers will go head-to-head on Monday night in Los Angeles.