The Golden State Warriors are preparing for the possibility of losing Klay Thompson in NBA free agency. Thompson has already been linked to a number of teams this offseason, including the Dallas Mavericks. So with rumors swirling and Thompson's time with the Warriors likely coming to an end, there is a specific connection between the shooting guard and Mavs star Kyrie Irving worth noting.

Thompson is sponsored by Anta, as he previously signed a 10-year deal with the shoe company. Irving, meanwhile, partnered with Anta in 2023 and was ultimately named the Chief Creative Officer of Anta Basketball.

So could this impact Thompson's free agency decision? Only Thompson knows the answer to that question, but the connection will not hurt matters.

Of course, Irving and Thompson are certainly familiar with one another's games after playing against each other in multiple NBA Finals during Kyrie's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. There is likely a crucial element of mutual respect given everything they have both accomplished in the NBA.

Latest Klay Thompson rumors

Thompson is a four-time NBA champion and is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams ahead of NBA free agency. He has also been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, so LA will be worth keeping an eye on.

Nevertheless, a previous report suggested that there is mutual interest between Thompson and the Mavericks. Dallas is seemingly a legitimate suitor in the Thompson sweepstakes.

The fact that the Thompson era in Golden State is likely over will be quite the change. He has spent his entire career with the Warriors and emerged as one of the greatest shooters of all time alongside Stephen Curry.

Anything can still happen. Perhaps the Warriors and Thompson will find a way to make things work. As things stand right now, though, Thompson finding a new home in free agency is becoming increasingly likely.

The 34-year-old did not have his best campaign during the 2023-24 season. He still displayed the ability to contribute at a respectable level, however. Thompson averaged 17.9 points per game on 43.2 percent field goal and 38.7 percent three-point shooting. Thompson also led the league in free throw shooting with a mark of 92.7 percent.

Does signing Thompson make sense for Mavericks?

If the Mavs can sign Thompson to a reasonable contract, the fit does make sense. Dallas could use another scoring threat and Thompson can play a role as a catch-and-shoot option alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

The Mavs were among the leaders in three-point attempts in 2023-24, but were just above average in three-point efficiency. Adding a player who still shot just under 39 percent from beyond the arc in a down season would be a quality addition.

Recency bias may cause some fans to question the move following Thompson's forgettable performance in the Warriors' 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament defeat. The fact is that Thompson's overall performance this past season was not that bad.

So if the Mavericks decide to pursue him in NBA free agency, the aforementioned Klay Thompson-Kyrie Irving connection may help their pursuit.