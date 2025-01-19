We're not sure what was the most surprising part of Saturday in the NFL, the upset of the Detroit Lions who were yesterday's favorites prior to losing 45-31 against the Washingon Commanders, or LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball's live performance of his viral song “Tweaker.”

Gelo is the middle child of former professional basketball player LaVar Ball. The rising rapper has an older brother, Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Chicago Bulls, and a younger brother, LaMelo, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets.

Gelo surprised fans when he showed up at Ford Field to perform the hottest rap song so far this year. The Lions celebrated earning the NFC No. 1 seed by blasting “Tweaker” in their locker room so it was a great addition to include Gelo in this game despite the game not going in their favor.

The former G-League player marks just the beginning of his career with his viral song. The 26-year-old just signed a $13 million record deal with Def Jam, so it's likely that fans are only witnessing the beginnings of his career. It has already seen some success on the chart. “Tweaker” debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 after it was officially released on Jan. 4.

“Love all the recognition he’s getting now. He was the odd man out but thats not the case anymore,” a fan responded to a post about LiAngelo sitting down before his performance.

“LiAngelo Ball sitting courtside with his music playing watching Lonzo & LaMelo hoop is a vibe,” another fan wrote on X.

Another staple fans couldn't get over on Gelo was his bedazzled green beanie.

“I NEED THAT Beanie !!!!! So shiny ! Them ain’t hobby lobby stick on jewels,” the fan wrote.

“His beanie is serving…I mean swerving,” another fan wrote referring to Gelo's viral lyrics.

Since the Lions are now out of Super Bowl contention, the Commander's next game is still being determined.