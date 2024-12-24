DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks earned a 132-108 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Luka Doncic returned from injury after not playing in the Mavs' last two games. We will take a look at Doncic's statistics later in the article, but first let's see what Kyrie Irving had to say about Luka's return.

“He did great, he did great,” Irving said of Doncic's performance in his return from injury. “You know, he missed his first couple, but I'm happy he stayed with it like he normally does… I'm glad that he got into that rhythm, he fit right back in… We had a lot of great possessions. That third quarter was really key for us to extend that lead and I think he did a great job of getting us going.”

Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 27 points to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Daniel Gafford also played well, recording 23 points, five rebounds and two assists. Kyrie Irving added 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Luka Doncic returns from injury

Doncic has been dealing with a left heel contusion. He was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game before later being made available. Luka started the game fairly slow before ultimately finding his rhythm. And once Doncic gets it going, all defenses can do is hope for the best.

The Mavericks are now 19-10 overall in the 2024-25 season. Dallas is in fourth place in the Western Conference.

The Mavs will look to continue to move up in the standings on Christmas Day in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although the Timberwolves have not played their best basketball this year, Minnesota can still make things competitive without question. The Timberwolves and Mavericks will go head-to-head on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 PM EST in Dallas.