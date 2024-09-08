The Dallas Mavericks enjoyed an amazing run last season, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving at the helm, guiding the team to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011. Despite a seemingly successful campaign, the Mavericks' journey ended in disappointment as they fell to the Boston Celtics in a 4-1 series defeat.

Although the Mavericks didn’t bring home the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy, many Dallas fans still consider last season a triumph. It highlighted the potential of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as a formidable duo, especially in the postseason, giving fans hope for what they could achieve together in future playoff runs.

Though the dynamic duo led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, it was clear that nerves played a role in their performance. While Luka Doncic continued to demonstrate his brilliance throughout much of the series, Kyrie Irving struggled to deliver at his usual elite level.

Kyrie Irving's promise to the Mavericks fans

In a recent Twitch stream, Kyrie Irving opened up about the Mavericks' Finals loss to the Celtics and reflected on his own performance during the series.

“Last year was definitely disappointing from the standpoint of not winning the Finals as a team and coming up short,” admitted the shifty Mavericks guard. “We got there for a reason. Blood is definitely in the water.”

Irving conceded that his performance towards the end of the season did not meet his usual high standards.

“I’m always going to take accountability, and it starts with me. I didn’t play my best at all down the stretch, and it’s been eating me alive in a healthy way. I’ve been staying motivated. We’re gonna be back. Just gonna have fun and take it day by day. But losing f— sucks, though,” Irving added.

Fans were surprised by Irving’s struggles in the NBA Finals, given his remarkable performance in 2016. At that time, he played a crucial role in helping the Cleveland Cavaliers secure the championship by overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

As one of the most seasoned players on the Mavericks’ roster, Irving had high expectations for himself to lead the team. However, he fell short of those expectations in the series against the Celtics.

Irving averaged 19.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He also struggled with his shooting, hitting just 41.5% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc.

Recruiting Klay Thompson to Dallas

As the Mavericks head into the 2024-25 NBA season, they find themselves under the microscope. To address the issues from the previous season, the team has made moves to strengthen their roster.

A notable strategy was signing former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson to a three-year, $50 million contract. Reports suggest that Kyrie Irving played a key role in bringing the four-time NBA champion to Dallas.

“Kai being able to, player to player, (detail) his experience of what Dallas has been like for him in two years and being able to tell Klay the honest truth of what he thinks can happen with Klay coming to Dallas,” said Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Although the addition of Klay Thompson is a significant boost to the Mavericks squad, they will still depend on Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic to deliver strong performances in the playoffs. At this point, Dallas is considered one of the top contenders for the 2025 NBA Finals and hopes to add another championship banner to their collection.