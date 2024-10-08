DALLAS — Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving are among the Dallas Mavericks who will not play in the team's preseason opener on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Thompson and Irving are out for “rest,” as teams are often cautious about stars' playing time in the preseason. However, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said that Thompson and Irving will most likely play in the Mavs' three remaining preseason games.

The Mavericks are set to host the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Thompson and Irving could end up making their 2024-25 NBA preseason debuts on Thursday evening according to Kidd's comments.

Thompson, who was acquired by the Mavericks during the offseason, is one of the best three-point shooters of all-time. Still, it will be an adjustment for Thompson with a new team, as he had previously spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks want their stars to develop chemistry by playing alongside one another in the preseason.

It is still uncertain as to when Luka Doncic will return as he is battling a calf injury. At the very least, the Mavs want Irving and Thompson to develop experience playing alongside one another.

“The continuity is getting better each day, those two (Irving and Thompson) coach each other,” Kidd said. “They both didn't want to come out of any reps, which is cool. Klay wants to do every rep.”

Kidd added that he is hopeful to have Doncic return “soon” so the three stars can continue to develop chemistry with each other. With that being said, Doncic does not have an official return timeline as of this story's writing.

Mavericks' preseason outlook

Staying healthy is the primary goal for the Mavs in the preseason. Of course, getting healthy can be added to that goal with players such as Luka Doncic and PJ Washington (Washington is dealing with a hip injury, but it's not considered serious) battling injury concerns. The Mavs understand that the NBA season is long so they will proceed with caution.

As long as Irving and Thompson are healthy, though, they will likely play soon.