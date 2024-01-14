We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Mavericks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans will finish their quick two-game series with the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center for a matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Mavericks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pelicans defeated the Mavericks 118-108 on Saturday night in the first of a two-game set in Dallas. Curiously, this game on MLK Day will be their last game of the regular season as the Pelicans attempt to win the series. It was a back-and-forth game from the get-go, with the Pelicans leading 29-20 after the first quarter. Then, the Mavericks led 54-49 at halftime. But the Pelicans flew past the Mavericks in the third quarter. Subsequently, they maintained the lead in the fourth quarter.

It was a game where the Pelicans won on the road despite not starting Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, or Brandon Ingram due to injuries or illness. Yet, somehow, they got the best out of Jordan Hawkins, who scored 34 points. Herb Jones added 15 points. Likewise, Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr. each scored 14 points.

The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic. Thus, they suffered for it. But Kyrie Irving scored 33 points. Meanwhile, Derrick Jones Jr. added 24 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. also had 24 points.

The Pelicans shot 49.1 percent from the field, while the Mavs shot 45.1 percent. Also, the Pelicans shot 40 percent from the triples, while the Mavs shot 36.6 percent from the three-point line. The Mavericks were the better free-throw shooting team.

But the Pelicans also won the board battle 44-34. Moreover, they had seven steals and forced 12 turnovers. But the Pelicans also dominated the paint, scoring 50 points compared to the Mavericks, who had 40.

The Pelicans have won three in a row in this series. Also, they are trying to win the season series after the teams split last season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Mavericks Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -116

Dallas Mavericks: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Time: 2:40 PM ET/11:40 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are 4-4 as a road favorite against the spread. Furthermore, they are 11-7-1 against the spread on the road. But they will have to try and beat the same team two games in a row, which is more difficult.

But will their stars play? The Pelicans survived not having three of their best players. However, they cannot do that consistently. Assuming all three men play, they will have a trio of players that can make an impact on the game. First, Williamson is averaging 22 points per game. Ingram is averaging 21.7 points per game. Likewise, McCollum is averaging 19.4 points per game.

But if neither of the three men can go, they will need to rely on the others. Valanciunas is still excellent, averaging 14.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Likewise, Trey Murphy III is averaging 13.3 points per game. The Pelicans will need both to do well. Likewise, they hope Hawkins can replicate his performance from Saturday's game.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can keep the same effort they had in their last game. Then, they need to stop the Mavericks from getting any momentum.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks need Doncic. Unfortunately, he does everything for them, which leaves the rest of the team sagging behind when he does not play. The Mavs are 2-3 without him. Ultimately, the Mavs are 3-3 as a home underdog overall and against the spread. The Mavericks are also 10-11 against the spread at home in general.

Doncic is their most important player. So far, he is averaging 33.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. But he has missed the last two games. Thus, the Mavs need a second option if he cannot play. Irving has done his part. Overall, he is averaging 24.8 points per game. The Mavericks will need him to raise his game to the next level for the Mavericks to have a chance.

Hardway is solid, with 17.5 points per game. Now, the Mavericks hope he can elevate himself. Jones had 24 points in his last game. Currently, that brings his average up to 10.3 points per game.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if they can move the ball fundamentally and hit their shots. Then, they must force the Pelicans to take bad shots.

Final Pelicans-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

It's important to look at the injury report before this game. The four players who missed the last game for both teams can make a big impact. If Doncic comes back, it may energize them and give them a boost to allow them to cover the spread.

Final Pelicans-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks: +1 (-110)