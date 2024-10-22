DALLAS — Luka Doncic is expecting to play in the Dallas Mavericks' season opener on Thursday after missing the preseason with a calf injury. Doncic suffered the injury before preseason games began and ended up not playing in any of the Mavs' four preseason contests. However, Doncic said he is ready to go for the Mavs' first game of the 2024-25 regular season.

“It doesn't hurt a lot… It's fine now,” Doncic told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “It's perfect, practicing, everything, so I'm good.”

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided an injury update for the entire team. Kidd said that Dante Exum is the only player who has been ruled out for Thursday's season opener, as Exum is expected to miss around three months after undergoing wrist surgery.

The Mavericks are mostly healthy. Exum's absence is far from ideal, but the remainder of the roster is seemingly set to be available. Luka Doncic is ready for the season.

Luka Doncic provides further updates on his injury status

Doncic's injury was never thought to be too serious. Still, the Mavericks understandably proceeded with caution in the preseason. When asked if his absence in the final preseason game was mostly precautionary, Doncic said, “yeah.”

There was no reason to risk further injury during the preseason. Sure, Dallas would have liked to have Doncic play in a game with new teammate Klay Thompson. The two players have played alongside one another in recent practices, though. Kidd is confident that Doncic and Thompson will be fine.

“Klay has done a great job. Luka has made sure he has gotten some touches, to make sure that he knows that he’s always going to be open,” Kidd said after practice on Monday. “That relationship… is really, really good.”

The Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs to begin their 2024-25 regular season Thursday night.