Luka Doncic caught Dereck Lively II and the NBA All-Star fans' attention with an incredible trick shot on Saturday.

Luka Doncic is incredible. The Dallas Mavericks star hit a trick shot on Saturday that stunned the NBA All-Star crowd. Doncic told his teammate Dereck Lively II, who played in the NBA Rising Stars Game, that he would “bounce” the ball in the hoop from the left side of half court.

Sure enough, that's exactly what happened.

Luka Doncic really called “BOUNCE” on this trick shot 🤯 (via @NBAAllStar)pic.twitter.com/GZ5mORNJ1G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

Luka attempts theses kinds of shots with regularity before games. He loves to entertain fans, and often makes these ridiculous trick shots. Additionally, shooting the ball from deep helps his range as a shooter.

Luka Doncic continues to impress

Luka is making an MVP case for himself during the 2023-24 season. Yet, the Mavericks guard still feels underrated when it comes to the best current players in the NBA conversation.

Doncic is averaging a league-leading 34.2 points per game on 49.2 percent field goal and 37.5 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 8.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per outing.

Everyone knows that Luka Doncic is an electric offensive presence. The Mavs star has also taken steps forward on the defensive end of the floor. Luka has worked hard to improve on defense and the results have paid off.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving have performed well in recent action, and the Mavs came into the All-Star break with a six-game winning streak. Dallas has played a quality brand of basketball over the past couple of weeks, and they are hoping that the break will not stunt their momentum.

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way, this Dallas team should be fine moving forward. The acquisitions of PJ Washington Jr. and Daniel Gafford have also worked out so far, and Dereck Lively II is one of the best young centers in the NBA.

For now, Luka and Lively will focus on enjoying NBA All-Star Weekend.