The Dallas Mavericks are well represented at NBA All-Star Weekend. The Mavs have Luka Doncic playing in Sunday's big game and rookie Dereck Lively II making an appearance in the Rising Stars game. The Rising Stars is the first major event of NBA All-Star Weekend and during practice on Friday, players on the team attempted to sink a half court shot. It was Lively who ultimately knocked it down and he had a message for Doncic.

“Hey, I took a little bit of magic man, the first one to make it out here,” Lively said. “But that's what we do, we practice those shots every day. We practice those shots every day, it's what we do. Mavs out. Oh yeah he's gonna like. I should say shoutout Luka!”

Dereck Lively has been one of the most impressive rookies this season and should be a lock for the All-Rookie First Team. He's been averaging 9.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 73.6 percent shooting from the field and 55.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Luka Doncic, meanwhile, has continued his ascent as one of the NBA's elite players. He's averaging a league-leading 34.2 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 77.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Mavs have loaded up for the stretch run adding Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington at the NBA Trade Deadline. The Mavs are 32-23 and in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.