Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and current superstar Luka Doncic are among the confirmed participants for Goran Dragic's final basketball game on August 24, per nightofthedragon.com. The game is being referred to as the “Night of the Dragon,” and it will serve as both a celebration of European basketball as well as Dragic's final basketball contest.

“Goran’s final career chapter will draw the cream of international and Slovenian basketball to Ljubljana. Numerous world-class stars have already confirmed their participation in the Night of the Dragon,” the Night of the Dragon website states.

Dragic announced his retirement during the middle of the 2023-24 NBA season. The former NBA guard enjoyed an all-around impressive basketball career. He established himself as a star in European basketball, even playing alongside Luka Doncic on the Slovenian National team. Dragic also enjoyed a quality NBA career.

Dragic played in the NBA from 2008-2023. He was selected to one All-Star team during his career, which happened during the 2017-18 season while he was with the Miami Heat. While he was with the Phoenix Suns in 2013-14, Dragic was named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

He featured a crafty game. Dragic often utilized swift moves and creative finishes at the basket. He was also a good passer and floor general. For his career, Dragic averaged 13.3 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Luka Doncic set to attend Goran Dragic's event

Doncic and Dragic are both from Slovenia. They have known one another for a long time. Dragic understands Luka's game and has even given Doncic public advice.

It will be special for Dragic to have the Mavericks star in attendance. Of course, the same can be said about Nowitzki's participation. Additionally, past and present NBA stars such as Chris Bosh, Steve Nash and Nikola Jokic will be in attendance. Many European players are also set to participate in the game.