Dallas Mavericks fans are still picking up the pieces following the abrupt departure of now ex-Mavs franchise face Luka Doncic via a trade. In one of the most shocking trades in sports history, Doncic was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers from the Mavs over the weekend through a three-team deal that also involved the Utah Jazz. It didn't sound right then for Dallas fans. It still doesn't seem real for them days after the transaction.

Luka Doncic has already bid his goodbye to the city of Dallas and Mavericks fans in a heartfelt letter he shared following the trade. Even Doncic's fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, sent a message to Dallas supporters, albeit a short one.

“Thank you,” Goltes posted with a blue heart emoji via Instagram Stories.

Expand Tweet

Doncic and Goltes surely has a ton of memories in Dallas and during his time with the Mavericks. For one, Doncic got engaged with Goltes and became a father in 2023 when he was in the middle of his fifth season in the NBA.

The Slovenian superstar was drafted in 2018 by the Atlanta Hawks, who then traded him to the Mavericks for the draft rights to Trae Young. He spent his first six-plus seasons in the NBA with Dallas, even leading the franchise to a Western Conference title in the 2023-24 NBA season and to the 2024 NBA Finals.

But less than a year after doing all that and finishing third in the NBA's Most Valuable Player voting, Luka Doncic was stunningly sent by the Mavericks to the Lakers along with veteran big men Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. Meanwhile, the Mavericks got Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick. As for the Jazz, they scored guard and former Indiana Hoosiers star Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-rounders.

Now, it's time for Doncic (and Goltes) to build new memories as he begins a fresh chapter in his basketball career. Just 25 years old, Doncic still has everything in front of him despite all the achievements and team successes he enjoyed during his tenure with Dallas. Doncic finished his Mavericks stint with career averages of 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists through 422 games played with the team.