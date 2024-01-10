Will the Mavericks survive the Knicks without Luka Doncic?

The Dallas Mavericks have been getting into their groove recently. Jason Kidd's squad has won six out of their last 10 games which is a good sign of growth. All of this is due to the effort of everyone in the team when it comes to pushing the pace and spacing the floor. However, things are starting to go south for the Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd-led squad after they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. They will have a notable absence against the New York Knicks as well.

Luka Doncic will not be with the Mavericks. He is suffering a right ankle sprain which could have been plaguing him after they went up against the Grizzlies, per the NBA.

Before going down with an injury, he still put up big numbers for the Mavericks. Doncic terrorized the Grizzlies defense as he dropped 31 points in the contest. Not to mention, he was also finding passing lanes at a high level which got him six dimes. His all-around performance was rounded out with six rebounds. All of this may have come with a devastating loss but the team knows how to bounce back.

The Knicks have no injuries listed so far which means that they will be scary to face. Three other Mavericks will also not be present due to injuries. Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II, and Grant Williams were all ruled out. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is doubtful to play.

There is no need to worry for Mavericks fans. Kyrie Irving has proven that he can still shoot the lights out with help from guys like Derrick Jones Jr. and Jaden Hardy.