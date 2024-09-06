Luka Doncic loves basketball. He surely loves playing it at the highest level, but the Dallas Mavericks star is not a fan of all the fame that comes with it. Luka was recently asked if he likes being famous, to which he gave an expected one-word response.

“No,” Doncic said, via Overtime.

He was then asked if he wishes he could play basketball without all of the cameras.

“Yes,” Doncic responded. “Only in the game.”

Doncic's hilariously honest response perfectly exemplifies his personality. He loves the sport in which he plays but opts to avoid the fame element if possible. The fact that Doncic smiled while giving his response is another example of who he is. Sure, Luka will argue with referees and he plays with passion, but he also has fun on the floor and is often seen smiling.

In fact, it seems like Luka Doncic tends to have fun wherever he goes.

Video via MFFL on X, formerly Twitter.

His personality often shows itself in his game. It's part of the reason why Luka feels so comfortable attempting epic trick shots even during games.

Nevertheless, Luka Doncic still receives criticism at times. His defense is often called into question despite the fact that he displayed signs of improvement on the defensive end of the floor during the 2023-24 season.

In the end, Doncic likely doesn't care too much about the criticism, though. He is simply focused on playing the game of basketball, something he does at an elite level.

Luka Doncic prepared to lead Mavericks once again

Doncic is surely excited for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. However, he will need to deal with even more attention this season after the Mavs finished just three victories short of an NBA championship in 2023-24. All eyes will be on Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs as they look to make another NBA Finals pursuit.

Dallas has more than enough talent to accomplish that feat. The Mavs added Klay Thompson to an already strong roster. Thompson, Doncic and Irving will likely be joined by PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II in the starting lineup. The bench has depth as well, with players such as Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie joining Daniel Gafford and Dante Exum.

Mavs fans can expect more of the same from Doncic this year. There will be plenty of trick-shot videos and funny clips of the Mavericks star. Additionally, there will be no shortage of jaw-dropping highlights and unbelievable Doncic plays throughout the campaign. And Doncic will surely smile through it all per usual.