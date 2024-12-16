Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 143-133 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Doncic enjoyed a tremendous performance, scoring 45 points to go along with 13 assists, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Dallas improved to 9-0 when Luka records a 40-point triple-double. According to StatMuse, Michael Jordan is the only player in NBA history to record Doncic's Sunday stat-line or better.

Expand Tweet

When you are being mentioned alongside Michael Jordan, it means you are doing something right. And Luka Doncic is unquestionably doing things right. Luka continues to establish himself as one of the best players in the NBA.

Jason Kidd shares his thoughts on Luka Doncic's incredible performance

Of course, the 45 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds will catch everyone's attention. However, Jason Kidd said Luka's defense is what stood out to him.

“The steals… I thought he made a big steal when they had to take the ball out on the side,” Kidd said of Doncic.

The Mavericks coach still gave Luka's offense plenty of credit, though.

“Again, the pace that he played with tonight was something that we needed on the road,” Kidd continued. “Being able to take care of the ball… His pace, getting everyone involved, accepting the double-team and finding the right guy. Again, his shots, he was making them early and often and he was a big reason why we won.”

Luka Doncic certainly played a crucial role in the victory. Dallas now holds a 17-9 overall record in the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Mavs will now return to Dallas for a four-game home stand. Dallas will host the Los Angeles Clippers for two games before playing the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves to finish the home stand.

The Mavericks' next game is scheduled for Thursday night against the Clippers at 8:30 PM EST as Dallas looks to earn another big victory.