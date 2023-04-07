Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Dallas Mavericks are well on their way to missing the NBA play-in tournament and subsequently the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Despite the star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks just can’t seem to figure out how to consistently win games. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that if Doncic doesn’t do some serious reflecting, the Mavericks might not be able to build a winning team for years to come.

"When I look at Luka, he's a spectacular player. … But when it comes down to being that guy that's attractive to say 'Man, I want to go over here and hoop with Luka,' right now, Luka is not that guy. … He has to change some things about himself." 😳 @KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/8gmO3UyjBY — First Take (@FirstTake) April 7, 2023

“I look at a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who guys love to play with, who guys would actually go to Milwaukee because they want to play with Giannis, because of his spirit, his joy, his hard-working, his passion, the way that he’s all in, the way he encourages teammates…I don’t think there are a lot of players around the league that are saying, ‘I want to run to Dallas and team up with Luka.’ He has to change some things about himself, and the great thing about it, he actually has time to do it.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some lofty criticism from Perkins, however criticism that could be warranted. Doncic has shown plenty of instances of immaturity ever since entering the NBA, and there has been a lack of examples of reports documenting his leadership skills or intangibles as a good teammate.

Luka Doncic is a generational talent, and one of the most skilled offensive players the NBA has ever seen. However, there is little doubt that he has been at the center of dysfunctional teams ever since becoming a Maverick.

Kendrick Perkins said it best in that Doncic has plenty of time to figure out how he wants to become a better teammate. For the Dallas Mavericks sake, he needs to figure it out sooner rather than later.