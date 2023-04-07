After having made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals just a season ago, with two games remaining in 2022-23, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves fighting to punch their ticket to simply participate in the league’s play-in tournament. With this, Friday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls is a must-win scenario for the ball club, as they need to win out the regular season to simply have a chance of advancing to the postseason. That said, Dallas superstar Luka Doncic’s availability for the affair will play a huge factor in its ultimate outcome. The question on every Mavs fan’s mind: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Luka Doncic injury status vs. Bulls

Mavs star Luka Doncic recently stated that if Dallas still has a shot of making the play-in tournament this season, he’s still “gonna play.” Heading into the club’s home matchup against the Chicago Bulls, it seems as though he’s inching closer to once again putting this sentiment to the test.

Despite suffering from a nagging left thigh injury, the 24-year-old comes into the outing currently listed as “Probable” to play, as per the league’s official injury report.

This should come as great news to Mavs fans, especially considering that the team will be without five key players, including Kyrie Irving, for the must-win bout.

Fortunately, however, the play-in-bound Chicago Bulls may also be rolling out a rotation without some of their own stars in tow, as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are currently listed as “Questionable” for the matchup.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not Luka Doncic will be playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer seems to be trending in the right direction.