Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has been listed as “out” for Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a left thigh strain, Dallas Morning News Mavs and Olympics reporter Callie Caplan wrote in a Friday tweet. The Mavs are listing him as “day-to-day.”

Guard Kyrie Irving missed practice for personal reasons but will hopefully join the team in Memphis, continued Caplan.

Forwards Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber, as well as center JaVale McGee, were all good to go. All three were listed as “day-to-day” on ESPN’s injury report.

Luka Doncic shared he would undergo an MRI on Thursday. He admitted he was not feeling good following the thigh strain and was favoring his left leg as he walked in for a media availability, according to ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez.

The Mavs claimed a 137-96 victory in their last matchup against the Grizzlies. Doncic scored 32 points and dished 10 assists in the home win, while guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who was included in the trade for Irving, tacked on 15 points of his own. Forward Christian Wood and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. added 25 and 16 points in the team’s second game of the season, respectively.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s only two games, but he’s going to be very good for us,” Luka Doncic said of Wood after the game.

Wood is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 55 games played and 17 starts for the Mavs in the 2022-23 season. He added 12 rebounds to his 25-point performance against Memphis, adding to the 10 double-doubles he has earned this season, according to Statmuse.

Kyrie Irving last played against the Grizzlies in a late-November matchup between Memphis and the Brooklyn Nets. He scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds in the 127-115 Nets win, joining the six other players who scored in double digits for the Nets.

The Mavs will tip off against the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday in FedExForum. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Southwest.