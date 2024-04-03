Owners of professional sports teams are not always passionate fans of those teams. Mark Cuban, despite recently selling his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, is certainly an exception. In fact, Cuban recently gave Mavs star Luka Doncic his NBA MVP endorsement on X (formerly Twitter).
“Luka for MVP. If you know an MVP voter, tell an MVP Voter !!! Vote for Luka !” Cuban wrote on X.
Cuban, who still plays a big role in basketball operations for the team, also reposted various videos/articles that pushed for Doncic's MVP case.
Luka has received more MVP attention over the past couple of months. He's currently among the front-runners for the award, but Nikola Jokic remains the favorite. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is certainly in the conversation as well.
Doncic is currently averaging a league-leading 33.9 points per game on 48.9 percent field goal and 38.1 percent three-point shooting. The 25-year-old is also averaging 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per outing.
He's unquestionably played a crucial role in Dallas' recent success. The Mavericks are currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA. As a result, they have climbed the standings and are in fifth place in the Western Conference as of this story's writing.
Mark Cuban is a huge Luka Doncic fan amid Mavericks fandom
Cuban has never been shy about giving public praise to his team. He often attends games and cheers on the Mavs as well.
Cuban also happens to be a big fan of former Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki. That did not stop Cuban from making an eye-opening Luka Doncic admission during a recent appearance on The Draymond Green Show.
“Yes. No disrespect to Dirk, Dirk knows I love him to death… Dirk will be the first one to tell you Luka's better,” Cuban responded when Green asked him if Luka has a chance to become the greatest Mavericks player ever.
Dirk is one of the best forwards to ever play the game of basketball. He is also a Mavericks legend. But Cuban is clearly confident in Luka's future.
The 2023-24 NBA MVP has not yet been decided. There are some seasons where it becomes obvious who the MVP will be. This year, though, there are a few different players with legitimate chances to win.
Jokic has consistently been in the conversation over the past four years. Gilgeous-Alexander has played a quality brand of basketball for the Thunder. Both the Nuggets and Thunder are fighting for the top spot in the West, so their standings placements will benefit Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander in the MVP race.
Nevertheless, the Mavericks' recent standings jump cannot be ignored. Luka has been at the center of their success and deserves serious consideration. Perhaps Cuban's endorsement will help Doncic's MVP case.