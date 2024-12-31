DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Raising Cane's recently partnered to donate 100 bikes to a Boys & Girls Club in Dallas. Dinwiddie took some time to speak with ClutchPoints at the event. Of course, Dinwiddie previously played in Dallas before getting traded during the 2022-23 season. Now that Dinwiddie is back with the Mavs, he has had a unique experience in reference to witnessing Luka Doncic's growth as a player in the NBA.

So how has Dinwiddie seen Doncic improve over the years?

“Just the way he (Doncic) manipulates the game,” Dinwiddie told ClutchPoints at the event. “It's continued to grow. When he presses go, when he doesn't, he just continues to elevate every year. It's an honor to be his teammate and to be able to play with him and learn from him.”

Mavericks' Luka Doncic currently dealing with injury concern

Doncic is currently dealing with a calf injury. The Mavs star is expected to miss at least a month as a result. When healthy, though, Doncic has played at an MVP-caliber level once again in the 2024-25 season.

Dinwiddie played in Dallas for parts of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons before joining the Brooklyn Nets via a trade. He was able to see Doncic play up close on a consistent basis during those years. Dinwiddie signed with the Mavs this offseason, and he has been able to witness Doncic's continued growth this year.

Dinwiddie, 31, is clearly impressed with the 25-year-old superstar. Luka Doncic plays the game at his own pace and he has continued to improve. At the moment, though, Spencer Dinwiddie and the Mavs are looking for ways to win amid Doncic's injury absence.

The Mavericks were most recently defeated 110-100 by the Sacramento Kings on the road. The Mavs will try to bounce back on Wednesday in Houston against the Rockets.