When Mark Cuban first bought the Dallas Mavericks, he wanted to do everything he could to help the franchise win a championship. Cuban, who recently sold his majority ownership stake in the team, revealed one conversation that changed his Mavericks ownership outlook during an appearance on The Steam Room Podcast, via NBA on TNT.

“When I bought the Mavs, you know, the previous 10 years, we hadn't made the playoffs,” Cuban said. “We were voted the worst professional sports franchise. So I had to change hearts and minds. I had to let them know that things were going to change. And one way to do that was to invest.

“I remember the first time I met with the players, and I think it was Gray Trent said, ‘Mark, you know, we get into Oakland, California on a back-to-back at three in the morning and we're staying in a hotel with no room service.' I had to send a message that, you know, we needed to upgrade.”

For Cuban, the situation made sense. He wanted the Mavericks players to succeed. However, he wasn't a coach. The way he could impact player performance was by giving players improved accommodations. Making life easier for players off the court could potentially help their play on the court.

“I just wanted to put the players in a position to succeed,” Cuban continued. “And when you put them in a position to succeed, they don't have excuses.”

Mark Cuban explains Mavericks coaching philosophy

Another element of the basketball element Cuban was interested in was the coaching philosophy of the team. Cuban felt as if adding more coaches could benefit the players. Cuban truly seems to have the players' best interest in mind before making decisions.

“There were three or four coaches and that was it, so I brought in 15 former different Mavericks to be coaches,” Cuban explained. “Every guy had their own. And that was the start of player development coaches in the NBA.”

Cuban may not be the primary owner of the team anymore, but he is still often seen at Mavericks games. He believes in the team and would love for Dallas to bring home another championship soon.