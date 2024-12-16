From the opening tip of the Golden State Warriors' Sunday night battle against the Dallas Mavericks, it was apparent that it was going to be a high-scoring affair. The first half saw offensive explosions from both teams, with the two entering the break having combined for 155 points. In the end, the Warriors' offensive onslaught wasn't enough as the Mavericks did more than enough to keep in step, with the Dubs taking a 143-133 defeat at home.

The Warriors have had some offensive execution troubles in recent weeks, so for their offense to come alive in this manner is a welcome sign. In fact, they made 27 triples as a team — just two shy of the all-time record for three-pointers made by a team in a single game. But they were undid by their lackluster defense, and in turn, they became the first team in NBA history to lose when making 27 or more triples, with the previous teams that did going 11-0, as pointed out by Bobby Karalla of DLLS Mavs.

It was the Warriors' torrid shooting from beyond the arc that gave them a lifeline throughout the game; the Mavericks were getting anything they wanted on offense, with Luka Doncic putting the Dubs' defense to the sword by recording 45 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists on a scorching hot 16-23 shooting from the field.

Golden State may have made 27 of their 54 three-point attempts on the night, but the Mavericks made 21 out of 41 themselves (51.1 percent) while shooting a blistering 31-46 from two-point range (67.4 percent). On the contrary, the Warriors weren't as efficient from two, as they went 22/51 from within the three-point line (43.1 percent). That proved to be all the difference in their high-octane affair.

The Warriors simply have to gain a better two-way balance from here on out, and perhaps the arrival of Dennis Schroder would do wonders to that end.

Warriors could not contain Luka Doncic

It's rare for any team to withstand a three-point barrage from the Warriors; Stephen Curry was once again breathing fire, as he made seven of his 13 three-point attempts on Sunday. But the Dubs, of all teams, would know that they aren't getting anywhere far without a sturdy defense, and whatever the opposite of sturdy is, that's what their defense was on the night.

Luka Doncic was simply phenomenal and he made Andrew Wiggins, someone who has defended the Mavericks star well in the past, look like a high-schooler with the way he was in control all night long. Doncic put so much pressure on the Warriors' defense, unlocking the best out of Klay Thompson, who grabbed his first win over his former team with an incredible 29-point outing (9-14 from the field, 7-11 from beyond the arc).