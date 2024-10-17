DALLAS — PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II attended a Raising Cane's event in Dallas on Wednesday. The event was exciting, as some fans were able to receive food from the Dallas Mavericks stars as Washington and Lively worked a “shift.” Both players also took some time to answer questions, and Washington was asked about his viral “Stand On Business” moment from the 2024 postseason.

“Terance Mann ran into me and told me not to look at their bench,” Washington said of the moment. “I pretty much told him to stop me… He wasn't going to stop me so I literally just posed in front of their bench… Just symbolizing that we aren't going anywhere, we're not scared of anybody. You can't tell us what to do.”

Washington was then asked if he could do the pose.

Washington does not seem to mind discussing the moment, but it is something he is consistently asked about. So how often does the Mavericks forward get asked to do the “Stand On Business” pose?

“Every time somebody sees me,” Washington said with a laugh.

PJ Washington has become a fan-favorite with the Mavericks

Washington and Daniel Gafford both caught Mavs fans' attention after they were acquired by the team ahead of the 2023-24 trade deadline. Both players significantly impacted the Mavericks throughout the second half of the season. Washington's viral moment instantly established himself as a fan-favorite, though.

The “Stand On Business” pose is now an often discussed subject among Mavericks fans. You may see fans doing it when attending games at the American Airlines Center. And if any fans are lucky enough to speak to Washington, it seems that their first question is about the moment.

Perhaps it will be the team's motto this year. The Mavericks have serious championship aspirations, and confidence will be of the utmost importance.