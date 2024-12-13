DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 118-104 by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. PJ Washington did not play due to an illness, and the Mavs struggled without him. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd told reporters that Washington returned to practice on Friday, an encouraging sign for his potential availability on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.

Washington has played an impactful role ever since joining the Mavs at the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline. The Mavericks forward is averaging 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the 2024-25 campaign. He is shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 36 percent on his three-point attempts as well.

In fact, the Mavs have a lackluster 1-5 record in games that Washington has not played in this season. Dallas understands how important Washington is to the team.

“PJ, he's like a backbone,” Olivier-Maxence Prosper said of Washington after practice on Friday. “I mean, he helps with everything. Defensively, you know, offensively, like, he's just everywhere… His presence is felt out there. So, you know, we definitely missed him… He's just a valuable piece of this team.”

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the best players on the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is a four-time champion and future Hall of Famer. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have emerged as one of the best center duos in the entire NBA. With all of that being said, PJ Washington's production should not be overlooked.

PJ Washington, Mavericks looking to defeat Warriors

Washington will attempt to help the Mavs rebound from their difficult defeat against the Thunder on Sunday. The Mavs are set to play the Warriors on the road in what projects to be a competitive affair between the Western Conference opponents. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST as the Mavs look to jump back into the win column.

We will continue to provide updates on PJ Washington's status as they are made available.