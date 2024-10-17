DALLAS — PJ Washington made a significant impact with the Dallas Mavericks after being acquired ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February during the 2023-24 season. He also became a fan-favorite following his “Stand On Business” viral moment in the postseason. Washington is looking to take a step forward during the 2024-25 campaign.

“I want to shoot 40 percent from the 3-point line,” Washington told reporters while attending a Raising Cane's event on Wednesday, “I want to be on one of the (All-NBA) Defensive Teams and I want to win at least 55 games.”

Washington's goals are bold without question. The 26-year-old has enough potential to accomplish them, but it will not be easy. Washington has shot just over 35 percent from beyond the arc for his career. He finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 32 three-point shooting percentage.

One has to imagine that Washington can increase his shooting percentage. He has been far more consistent from long-range in previous seasons. Reaching the 40 percent mark is a daunting task, but Washington is ready for the challenge.

PJ Washington is also a quality defender. The Mavericks will need a complete team effort on defense throughout the entire campaign, and Washington will likely be asked to guard multiple positions depending on the matchup. He is a versatile forward who can help in the post and on the perimeter.

Washington is more than willing to guard an opposing team's best player. He offers a fearless mentality which will only help him in his pursuit of his goals.

The Mavericks could end up finishing as a top three seed during the 2024-25 season. Dallas earned 50 wins a season ago as the No. 5 seed, so a five win increase is certainly not out of the question. If PJ Washington meets his individual goals, the Mavs will be in an especially promising position to win 55 or more games.