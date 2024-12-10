The Dallas Mavericks are set to go head-to-head with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Tuesday night's game represents a pivotal NBA Cup quarterfinals clash as the Mavs look to defeat the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Injuries, though, will be worth closely monitoring ahead of the game.

Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain) and Maxi Kleber (illness) are among the Mavericks who have been ruled out for the contest. PJ Washington (illness) and Naji Marshall (illness) are both listed on the NBA injury report for Tuesday's game. Players who were previously dealing with injuries such as Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II are expected to be available, but Washington and Marshall's statuses will be important for determining the outcome of the Mavericks-Thunder affair.

Here is everything we know about PJ Washington and Naji Marshall's statuses for tonight's game vs. the Thunder.

PJ Washington, Naji Marshall's statuses for Mavericks-Thunder game

Washington and Marshall are both currently listed as questionable.

The Mavs have utilized their depth throughout the season. It has played a big role in the team's success. Dallas is currently tied for third place in the Western Conference with the Houston Rockets, trailing only the Memphis Grizzlies and the Thunder.

Overall, the Mavs hold a 16-8 record. The Mavs wouldn't be where they are without Washington and Marshall.

Washington is averaging 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per outing. He is shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Marshall has averaged 11.6 points per outing on 54.4 percent field goal shooting so far this season. He is averaging 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game as well.

With trade rumors beginning to swirl, the Mavericks are remaining focused on their current roster. Dallas has an opportunity to compete for a championship once again. Taking care of business against a talented Western Conference rival on Tuesday would certainly give the Mavs a massive momentum boost.

As for the question of if PJ Washington and Naji Marshall are playing vs. the Thunder, the answer is maybe.