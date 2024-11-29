DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks hold an 11-8 record this season. Spencer Dinwiddie has played a big role in recent action as Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson have missed time due to injuries. While speaking to reporters after practice on Friday, Dinwiddie spoke highly of the organization and addressed his role with the team.

“One of the biggest credits to this organization is they do a phenomenal job of communicating,” Dinwiddie said. “Approaching it with the standpoint of like, ‘hey, this is a championship-caliber team. What can I do night in and night out to help us win'… that doesn't always mean big scoring nights.”

Spencer Dinwiddie doing everything he can to help Mavericks

Dinwiddie, 31, is averaging 6.6 points per game on 39.3 percent field goal and 34.5 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds per outing while averaging 19.5 minutes per game. Dinwiddie has seen an increase in playing time in recent games due to the Mavericks' injuries.

He is prepared to help the team in any role necessary.

“I think personnel, also the team were playing, what's asked of me,” Dinwiddie explained. “There's some nights where they're like, let's say for example we're playing the Jazz, they're like, ‘hey, you're going to have to guard (Lauri) Markkanen.' Okay, well I know that it's one of those types of nights. Like be really locked into that, try not to give him any airspace. It also might mean I end up in foul trouble, so I might have less minutes but I gotta play those minutes in a certain style.

“It's just reading the feedback from the coaches and then also the game itself… Lineups, and opponents and all that other stuff will, you know, change kind of who I am nightly.”

Dinwiddie's numbers may not jump off the page. One of Dallas' primary goals during the offseason was to add depth, though. Dinwiddie is prepared to help the Mavs in any way he can. His veteran prowess will only help matters as the 2024-25 NBA season moves forward.