The Dallas Mavericks were pretty close to adding another championship banner in the rafters last year. However, they were disappointed by the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals. After falling short in the Finals, the Mavericks quickly made some roster adjustments in the offseason, highlighted by the acquisition of four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

But by looking at the roster on paper, any NBA fan will agree that the Mavericks roster still has plenty of room for improvement if they want to surpass their feat last season. In the past two seasons, the Mavericks haven't been shy about making some trades in the middle of the season. Two seasons ago, the Mavericks arranged a trade that landed them Kyrie Irving. And just last season, the Mavericks were able to pick up Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington, who turned out to be major pieces in their deep playoff run.

It's safe to say that after a deep playoff run, the Mavericks are going all in once again this season. Given that the Mavericks aren't strangers to upgrading their roster midway through the season, it won't be surprising if they do pull the trigger. The Mavericks are bent on maximizing the championship window of their newly formed big three. Moreover, they also have some interesting role players to surround their big three. However, that doesn't mean they have expendable pieces that can improve the team's chances. For this piece, let's take a look at three Mavericks trade candidates entering the 2024-25 season.

Maxi Kleber has played hero in some games for the Mavericks. However, his injury history and shooting inconsistencies make him a prime trade candidate. In fact, his forgettable 2024 NBA Finals run was a manifestation of that. In the seven-game series against the Celtics, Kleber averaged only 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds on 25% shooting from the field overall and 17% from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks also have plenty of reliable frontcourt personnel in the form of Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and PJ Washington. With Kleber's diminished role, the German forward would be valuable to other teams who can use a stretch four who can also defend on the perimeter. Kleber also has two years and $22 million left in his deal, making him an enticing trading chip should the Mavs swing for the fences before the trade deadline once again.

Given that the Mavericks have been active as of late in the past trade deadlines, it's safe to say that the team isn't afraid to make some upgrades midway through the season. Should they do so, don't be surprised if Kleber is in trade conversations to sweeten up a deal.

Speaking of the 2024 NBA Finals last year, another player who was a non-factor was Dante Exum. Exum only averaged 3.8 points per game in limited action. As we all know, Exum sparked a magnificent career comeback that saw him start an injury-riddled NBA career before taking his talents overseas. The Mavericks guard eventually returned to the NBA in significant fashion, thanks to stellar games in Dallas.

But while Exum was a bargain acquisition, he is also entering the final year of his deal. In addition to this, the Mavericks also have a deep backcourt in hand. While it's obvious that Luka, Irving, and Thompson will take up the most minutes in the backcourt, the Mavs still have a promising prospect in Jaden Hardy. Hardy has shown flashes and improvements to be a solid rotational player in Dallas.

With Exum's injury history, it would be a no-brainer for the Mavs to go with Hardy. Furthermore, Exum should be valuable to any championship contender for his two-way play at the perimeter.

As mentioned before, the Mavericks already have a crowded frontcourt. This leaves Dwight Powell as the odd man out. Throughout the years, Powell's play has slowly diminished, mainly due to several injuries. And like the rest of the players on this list, Powell was also a non-factor in the 2024 NBA Finals. With a crowded frontcourt, it's easy to see why Powell doesn't get enough minutes and opportunities.

At 6'10, Powell is still a serviceable big man who can help other NBA teams who need a boost in their center position. Furthermore, Powell's deal with the Mavericks only has two years and $8 million left. As a result, he should be a great trade asset that can spice up any potential exchange. Powell is also a 10-year NBA veteran who can prove to be beneficial for any young up-and-coming team.

If Powell does get traded, the move should help him regain more productivity and minutes. On the other hand, the Mavericks will be able to upgrade their roster without needing to sacrifice major players in their rotation.