The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

Dallas is coming off a loss to the Detroit Pistons and are losers of six of their last 10 games. Not having their star, Luka Doncic, is taking a toll on this team. Two of their last four wins, however, have come against the Oklahoma City Thunder as they continue to rise to the occasion against the best of the West. The Mavs are 26-23 which places them 9th in the West.

The Cavs continue to be one of the hottest teams in the first half of the season. They are 39-9 on the season and will likely have the best record in the NBA when the regular season ends. Not to take anyway anything the Cavs have done, but the Eastern Conference is not as talented as the West outside of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. The Cavs should continue to win conference games and they already have a comfortable 5.5-game lead over the reigning champs. The Cavs have won three straight games after losing three straight.

Here are the Mavericks-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Cavaliers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

Time: 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, Mavs TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks are a great team suffering from injuries. Luka is expected to return to the team soon and that should give them a big boost to contend in a difficult conference. They are only 1.5 games from being removed from the playoff picture altogether. The Golden State Warriors are not playing well either and have slipped out of the race for now. As long as the Mavericks can play above .500 for the rest of the season they will at least be in the Play-In Tournament. For now, they need Kyrie Irving to continue to be the team's leader. Irving recently responded to his All-Star snub.

The former NBA champion is returning to Cleveland where made history. In 11 career games against Cleveland since departing, he has averaged 25.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds, while shooting 51.7 from the floor. He's averaging right around that this season at 24.3 points per game and even better on the road at 26.8. Kryie must have a great game for the Mavs to have a shot at covering.

Klay Thomson plays a little better on the road as well at 14.0 points and 2.1 assists. Over Thomson's last 10 games, he has only scored at a rate of 11.9 per game. That needs to improve. His shot attempts per game fluctuate and sometimes he shoots fewer than seven times per game and other times he has a stretch of games shooting more than 12-15 consistently.

The Mavs are 10th in scoring per game at 115.6, 7th in FG% at 47.9, and 10th in three-point percentage at 37.2%. Dallas is 23-24-2 against the spread.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavs are one of the best teams in the NBA this season because of their ability to hit shots consistently, from all over the floor. They lead the NBA in three-point percentage at 39.2% and are second behind the Denver Nuggets in FG% at 49.8%. Nikola Jokic is a big reason why the Nuggets lead, but for the Cavs, they contain multiple players with high field-goal percentages. 2025 All-Stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell shoot above 45% and Evan Mobley is second on the team at 57.1%. Jarrett Allen shoots 70.5% from the floor which is second in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell is an All-Star starter for a reason. He is one of the game's best offensive players and is very clutch. He averages 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and shoots 45% from the field. Darius Garland also continues to have an elite season at 21.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 1.1 steals. He shoots 50.1% from the field which is 33rd in the league. He recently scored 26 in the win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Many believe Allen was an All-Star snub. His field goal percentage is second in the NBA and he is one of the most productive players in the NBA when on the court. He's tied for 13th with Rudy Gobert in rebounds at 10.1 per game and adds 9.0 blocks and 0.9 steals.

Final Mavericks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a competitive matchup for most of the game but the Cavaliers will find a way to cover the spread late in the game. The Cavs are a wagon right now.

Final Mavericks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -10.5 (-110)