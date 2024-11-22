ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Friday and we take a look at a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks head to Ball Arena Friday night with playoff-like intensity, battling the Denver Nuggets in a pivotal NBA Cup Group C matchup. Kyrie Irving will shoulder primary playmaking duties with Luka Doncic sidelined due to a wrist injury, looking to build on their impressive 132-91 demolition of the Pelicans. The Nuggets, potentially welcoming back Nikola Jokic after a three-game absence, aim to capitalize on the Mavericks' vulnerability. With both teams sitting at 1-1 in group play, this game could be the tiebreaker that determines knockout round advancement, making every possession critical in this high-stakes tournament encounter.

Here are the Mavericks -Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Nuggets NBA Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +166

Denver Nuggets: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs Nuggets

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, despite the absence of their superstar Luka Doncic. With Kyrie Irving at the helm, the Mavericks' offense remains a formidable threat, as evidenced by Irving's impressive 43-point performance in their last encounter with Denver. The Mavericks' recent 132-91 demolition of the Pelicans showcases their ability to dominate`, and this momentum will carry over into Friday's matchup. Additionally, the return of Dereck Lively II, who missed the previous game against the Nuggets, will bolster Dallas' interior presence and potentially neutralize Nikola Jokic's impact.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, are facing their own challenges. Aaron Gordon's absence due to a calf injury weakens Denver's frontcourt, and Jokic's potential return after missing three games may lead to some rust in their team chemistry. Furthermore, the Mavericks have a significant motivational edge in this NBA Cup tournament game. With a 1-1 record in Group C and an impressive +38 point differential, Dallas recognizes the importance of this matchup for advancing to the knockout rounds. This added incentive, combined with their offensive firepower gives the Mavericks a clear edge over the Nuggets in what promises to be an intense and high-stakes encounter.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are primed to secure a victory against the Dallas Mavericks in Friday's highly anticipated matchup at Ball Arena. Despite the Mavericks' recent offensive explosion against the Pelicans, the Nuggets' championship pedigree and home-court advantage give them a significant edge. Nikola Jokić, fresh off a historic 37-point, 18-rebound, 15-assist performance in their last encounter with Dallas, continues to showcase his MVP-caliber play. His unparalleled court vision and ability to dominate in multiple facets of the game will likely prove too much for the Mavericks' defense to contain.

While the Mavericks boast a formidable duo in Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson with Luka Doncic on the sidelines, the Nuggets' balanced attack and superior depth could be the deciding factor. Michael Porter Jr.'s clutch shooting, as evidenced by his game-winning jumper in their previous matchup, adds another dimension to Denver's offense. Furthermore, the Nuggets' recent 122-110 victory over the Grizzlies demonstrates their ability to maintain composure and execute down the stretch. With the potential return of Nikola Jokic from injury and the momentum of their recent performances, the Nuggets are well-positioned to exploit the Mavericks' defensive vulnerabilities and secure a crucial win in this competitive Western Conference battle.

Final Mavericks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Denver Nuggets are in good shape to edge out the Dallas Mavericks in a closely contested battle at Ball Arena on Friday night. Despite the Mavericks' recent offensive prowess, showcased in their 132-91 demolition of the Pelicans, the defending champions hold a significant advantage on their home court. Nikola Jokić's potential return from a three-game absence could be the X-factor, as his unparalleled playmaking and scoring ability present a matchup nightmare for Dallas's frontcourt.

With Luka Doncic most likely out due to a wrist injury casts a shadow over the Mavericks' chances, potentially leaving Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson to shoulder the offensive burden. While they both have proven capable of explosive performances, the Nuggets' well-rounded defense should be better equipped to contain the Mavericks without Doncic's presence. The Nuggets' supporting cast, featuring Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., has shown the ability to step up in crucial moments. With both teams at 1-1 in NBA Cup group play, Denver's championship pedigree and home-court advantage should prove decisive. Expect a high-scoring affair with the Nuggets coming away with the home victory covering the spread on Friday night.

Final Mavericks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -4.5 (-110), Over 229.5 (-110)