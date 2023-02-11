There is no question that the Dallas Mavericks acquired the second-biggest name in this year’s trade deadline Kyrie Irving. He was impressive in his first game in a Mavs uniform as he tallied 24 points against the Los Angeles Clippers in a critical victory a couple of days ago.

The current players from the roster they lost will be sorely missed because of Spencer Dinwiddie’s reliable scoring and Dorian Finney-Smith’s versatility. Still, they felt it was the perfect time to add a superstar alongside Luka Doncic. After the blockbuster trade was completed, the defense is now the primary issue, especially with their possible closing-five lineup. Irving and Doncic will score over 60 PPG per game, but they are also susceptible to surrendering many points.

Finney-Smith was their best perimeter defender, and Dallas did not try to maneuver some of their other pieces to bolster their perimeter and interior defense.

Mavs’ 2023 NBA trade deadline mistake: Zero defensive wings

It is a given that it is insurmountable to add 3-and-D wings or physical rim protectors because it is a premium in the association. However, Dallas has the assets like Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, Dwight Powell, and JaVale McGee to acquire a couple of individuals that would complement Irving and Doncic. Understandably, these four athletes hold low trade value, but they could have added a Royce O’Neal or Alex Caruso type of player.

These guys thrive as off-ball movers and catch-and-shoot snipers, but their main strength is guarding the best player on the opposing side of the floor. Going up against the likes of the Phoenix Suns or Denver Nuggets will be a nightmare if they cannot even contain at least a couple of their primary scorers. Furthermore, Jason Kidd’s priority when he accepted the Mavs’ job was to focus on defense, but it is vital to have the necessary personnel.

The buyout market will be limited in terms of defensive-minded individuals, so Kidd will need to work around his crop of players. It must be either Josh Green or Reggie Bullock chosen as the third guard to play alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. This is because they will be the best defender on the floor, meaning it will be unadvisable for them to start Irving, Doncic, and Hardaway Jr. because of their lack of defensive prowess.

Green has been incredible the past couple of weeks as the typical wing that thrives offensively and defensively. Doncic’s absence has given him more touches, but Josh Green needs to adjust to playing with Irving and Doncic. For anchoring the rim, they must wish that Maxi Kleber returns right after the All-Star break because they will need him as the starting four with excellent rim protection.

He can swat and bother shots better than their centers, so Kleber’s role will be essential for their postseason run. Their center position will be where the difficult decisions will occur because if Kidd starts Dwight Powell, he will lack an offensive option, but if he selects Christian Wood, it will be an open lane to the rim for their opponents.

The ideal scenario is to play Christian Wood for 25-30 minutes per game, but they must continue starting Powell in both halves. Furthermore, in the postseason, they may need to insert Maxi Kleber more at the 5 when teams downsize their lineups because he can switch on pick-and-roll situations. The offense is given to their other players, but everyone must contribute to raising their 22nd place in defensive rating.